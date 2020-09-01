A young woman is tended to after appearing to sustain minor injuries in the crowd of protesters that turned out for a stop by street preacher David Lynn on his cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

A Toronto-based anti-LGBTQ2+ “street preacher” was met with counter protesters during a stop in Vancouver Monday (Sept. 1), as part of his cross-country tour.

David Lynn could be seen standing behind a wall of police officers as members of the gay community and allies turned up in downtown Vancouver to protest Lynn’s stop in the city.

Lynn, who was in Victoria over the weekend for a similar event, walked through the downtown core as he headed to the waters of False Creek where he performed baptisms with his small group of supporters.

Dozens of counter protesters could be seen surrounding Lynn and police officers.

Lynn is the founder of Christian Forgiveness Ministries, a non-denominational Christian ministry.

In August, a Vancouver man since identified as Sportsnet 650 host Justin Morissette ended up with a broken leg after he confronted other anti-gay street preachers on Davie Street.

Two men are now facing charges in that incident.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Street preacher David Lynn, centre, is surrounded by numerous police officers as he walks to the waters of False Creek to perform baptisms during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person sets off a smoke bomb as a wall of police officers separate street preacher David Lynn from a crowd of protesters during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Street preacher David Lynn, left, stands behind a wall of police officers during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A police officer takes a man into custody after he allegedly spat on street preacher David Lynn during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Sites to be commemorated: Residential schools recognized as ‘historic event’
Next story
Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Just Posted

Get Outdoors!: Behold! Migration season is upon us in North Okanagan

Outdoors columnist Roseanne Van Ee presents ample opportunity to commune with nature this autumn

EDITORIAL: Continuing caution to control COVID-19

New cases of pandemic continue to increase in British Columbia

Heavy police presence reported near Enderby

Police dogs, helicopters spotted near Canyon Road, Hullcar area

COVID-19 closes curtain on Vernon theatre’s fall season

First time in 57 years Powerhouse Theatre stage is dark

Car fire snuffed near Kin Beach

A car was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon near Lakeshore Park, witness says

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

B.C. government recently proposal to amend Mental Health Act, allow youth to be detained for a week after overdose

Three Greens in leadership race to replace former leader Andrew Weaver Sept. 14

Greens won three seats in 2017 and reached an deal giving the NDP a chance to form a minority government

Okanagan Forest Task Force discovers several abandoned campfires in backcountry

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is reminding people to extinguish campfires

Summerland had first electrical system in Okanagan Valley

Community’s electrical utility was created in 1905

Summerland to offer curling this season

League organizers will follow COVID-19 protocols

Most Read