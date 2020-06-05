Black Lives Matter protest in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, June 5, 2020 (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Anti-racism protesters gathered in communities around B.C. Friday (June 5) as many Canadians grapple with systemic racism and inequality on their home soil amid continued protests across the border.

Gatherings happened in Vancouver, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, as well as in Kelowna and Victoria.

More are expected through the weekend.

Protests and marches demanding justice in the police killing of George Floyd, as well as police brutality and anti-black racism in general, have taken place in every U.S. state at least once in the last week. In many cases, the protests have been met with concerning force by police and the National Guard.

Meanwhile, in B.C., protests thus far have remained peaceful.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tagging Suicide Hill ‘Plan F’ for Vernon grad class
Next story
Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon protesters take BLM movement to Polson Park

A handful of demonstrators raised fists, signs in solidarity Friday

$30,000 over 30 weeks for local causes

Send us your good stories and you could win money for your favourite cause

Tagging Suicide Hill ‘Plan F’ for Vernon grad class

Portion of 30th Avenue hill may be closed for nearly three months if approved

Bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

More research required ahead of public drinking in Vernon

City staff recommend consultation with RCMP, Interior Health Authority before taking next steps

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

‘How did he get away with this? How is this justifiable?’

Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

A man was taken to hospital after the June 3 incident

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Most Read