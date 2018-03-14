PHOTOS: Bloom shows its colours

Music and laughter fill the air as students crowded the Charles Bloom Secondary gymnasium.

The Lumby school’s annual spirit week celebrations are underway this week, with numerous activities taking place daily.

Since its 2004 inception, the celebrations have acted as a lead up to spring break.

Grade 10 student Hally Campbell, left, Grade 10’s Lillian Doucet and Grade 12’s Jack Hesketh celebrate after rocking Perfect by Ed Sheeran at Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby Wednesday. Students gathered in the gym to celebrate spirit week, which began in 2004 as a lead up to spring break. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Michela Canel, Grade 8, works her arms in human Hungry Hungry Hippo action at Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby Wednesday. Students gathered in the gym to celebrate spirit week, which began in 2004 as a lead up to spring break. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Luke Jewitt, Grade 11, tests his might in arm wrestling action at Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby Wednesday. Students gathered in the gym to celebrate spirit week, which began in 2004 as a lead up to spring break. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Most Read