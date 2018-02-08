Azure Pendergast, 3, and brother Cade have fun building during the Kid Carnival event as part of the 58th Vernon Winter Carnival Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

PHOTOS: Carnival for Kids

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club presents Kids Karnival

Suds N’ Cider. Irish Pub Night with Cod Gone Wild. Perusing the 58th Vernon Winter Carnival events listing, it may look like there are many adult-only events.

Delve a little deeper, though, and it becomes clear that there are also tonnes of events for families and kids of all ages.

Sponsored by Okanagan Boys and Girls Club Vernon, Kids Karnival rolled through the boys and girls club gymnasium Wednesday afternoon to wow kids aged 0-6.

Complete with toys, a bounce castle, snacks and games, the free event brought in families for some Carnival fun.

For more Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII coverage, stay tuned to www.vernonmorningstar.com.

Related: PHOTOS — Walking into 58th Vernon Winter Carnival

Sullivan Taylor found another way to have fun with a blow up beach ball during the Kids Karnival event Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

