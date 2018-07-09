PHOTOS: Concrete slab poured at Kal Tire Place North

A 35-person crew from Reward and Axiom out of Edmonton started at 6:30 this morning and reached the centre ice area by 10 a.m.

The company has poured rinks from as far south as the southern U.S. and north to Tuktoyaktuk.

The slab will be five inches thick and cover 15.5 kilometres of brine lines. They will work late into the night finishing the slab. The slab will be left to cure for 37 days before we the City can lower the temperature to make ice; approximately Aug. 15.

A 35-person crew from Reward and Axiom out of Edmonton started at 6:30 Monday morning pouring the new concrete slab at Kal Tire Place North and reached the centre ice area by 10 a.m. The slab will be five inches thick and cover 15.5 kilometres of brine lines. They will work late into the night finishing the slab. The slab will be left to cure for 37 days before the City can lower the temperature to make ice; approximately Aug. 15. (Submitted photos)

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec
Silence observes loss of Vernon councillor

