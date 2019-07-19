PHOTOS: Dream Lottery features prize home in Vernon

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation 2019 Dream Lottery features a prize home in Vernon.

The foundation announced that tickets for the lottery went on sale on July 19, and the winner will be able to choose one of eight grand prize dream packages, including a home located at Predator Ridge.

The Commonage (209 Ashcroft Place) home will be open for viewing on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the lottery ends at midnight on Oct. 11.

The other grand prize dream package homes are located in White Rock, Tsawwassen, South Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria and Courtenay, with the largest grand prize package valued at more than $2.8 million.

Instead of one of the homes, the grand prize winner can also choose $2.2 million in tax-free cash.

Ticket prices are three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250 and 20-packs for $500.

In addition to the grand prize, the lottery includes extra games and over 3,100 other prizes, including vacations and cars.

Dream Lottery proceeds go toward research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

“BC Children’s is the only hospital in B.C. devoted exclusively to children, and through the funds raised through Dream Lottery ticket sales, we can help advance research that will transform health care for kids across the province,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of the foundation.

“The revenue that Dream Lottery generates supports researchers who work tirelessly to discover new treatments and cures that will raise the level of care for the more than 93,000 kids who receive care at the hospital each year.”

For more information on the location of the grand prize homes or to purchase tickets, visit bcchildren.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 604-692-2333 or 1-888-887-8771, or in person at participating locations listed on the website.



