PHOTOS: Greater Vernon grads show style for pictures

Eleven members of Fulton Secondary’s Class of 2020, Tori Hauptman (from left), Quin Williamson, Ethan Schiman, Emily Lehoux, Keaira Korberg, Sara Mann, Aiden Trottier, Karan Malhotra, Dylan Beaumont, Hayden Catt, and Vernon Secondary School Grade 11 date Emma Baycroft, brave the rain and unseasonably cold temperature for a fantastic memory of what’s been a trying year for all Class of 2020 members Saturday, June 13, at Kal Beach. (Lisa Mazurek - photo)
Kalamalka Secondary Class of 2020 member Olivia Seibel, wearing her grad finery, appears to be officially greeted at Coldstream’s Kal Lake Cattle Co. by Cedar, a mother Angus cow, Saturday, June 13. (Tanya Seibel - photo)
With the official grad picture cancelled at Polson Park, members of Fulton Secondary’s Class of 2020 looked for green spaces that were open for pictures in their grad outfits. Sulman Ali (from left), Kierra Nahirny and Kevin Forse use Nahirny’s umbrella for protection from the falling rain. (Jacqueline Olson - photo)
Fulton Secondary Class of 2020 members Cole Hutchison (left) and Seiji Bott pay tribute to their minor baseball days during class picture events Saturday, June 13. (Jacqueline Olson - photo)

They were supposed to have their pictures taken in Polson Park, keeping up with tradition.

But with the park closed at the time due to flooding, the Class of 2020 from Fulton Secondary School got creative with the traditional photos in their finery.

One dozen (11 grads and one date) went to the dock at Kal Beach on Kalamalka Lake with rain falling and heavy grey clouds looming.

Others gathered in different parks in the area.

One Kalamalka Secondary student had a photo taken with her in her dress being greeted by a hefty bovine.

It’s been a crazy, anything-but-traditional year for all grads in 2020.

Here’s to them for making the most of a tough situation.

And, they looked great doing so.

Vernon Secondary School’s Class of 2020 will revive a tradition stopped in 1981, when they will paint Suicide Hill – the top of 30th Avenue – Wednesday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will arrive in groups to obey provincial health regulations.

READ MORE: Lumby grads leave their mark in 2020

READ MORE: Tagging Suicide Hill OK’d by Vernon council


Graduation 2020

