PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral was packed with guests Monday morning as federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and John Kidder exchanged vows.

In true Green style, the couple said their “I dos” on Earth Day, with many guests wearing green and wedding party members adorned with flowers.

May herself had a flowered crown and a dress adorned with hand-stitched flowers at the hem, made by Salt Spring Island dressmaker Sue Earle, who was in attendance at the wedding.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low-carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Church bells chimed as May and Kidder exited the cathedral as a married couple for the first time to find a fleet of electric vehicles waiting for them, as well as an entourage of inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society.

“We’re not here in protest,” said society member Gregg McElroy. “We were asked to be here to help celebrate.”

Flanked on either side by whales and locals, May and Kidder where swarmed with congratulations from guests and passersby.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

“It was beautiful, with lots of different themes and traditions woven in,” said May in between hugs and thank yous. “I’m very, very grateful for all of my friends for helping so much.”

As the couple made their way to the back of the church, May joked that it would be a very good wedding present if the Prince Edward Island general election saw a Green Party win on Tuesday.

May stopped to wish everyone a happy Earth Day before she and Kidder hopped in the back of a Tesla vehicle and drove off to their wedding reception.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May shares a kiss with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May poses with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder hug Sue Earle, who designed May’s wedding dress,at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Previous story
Pacific Poke bowl lovers can get a free taste at the restaurant’s ‘Grand Opening Event’
Next story
Vernon resort seeking connnection to Okanagan Rail Trail

Just Posted

Vernon resort seeking connnection to Okanagan Rail Trail

Predator Ridge Resort slated to present wish for trail from resort to ORT to Vernon council

Power outage scuttles – but not ruins – Vernon mission’s Easter meals

Upper Room Mission will serve Easter dinner a day later than planned due to downtown power outage

Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“Our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Netflix filming in Vernon

Multiple downtown locations and scenic areas to star in TV production

Silver Star property owners launch fundraising campaign

Association continues fighting high sewage rates; names committee to oversee campaign, funds

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings

Many in Penticton have turned to social media to express their condolences

Pacific Poke bowl lovers can get a free taste at the restaurant’s ‘Grand Opening Event’

The restaurant will offer some of its specials Thursday evening at its Kelowna location

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

South Okanagan society looking to bring new racing event to their park

The Desert Park Exhibition Society board is looking into hosting another major event

Youth Shelter Fundraiser encourages kids to play for a good cause

The fundraiser takes place April 27 at the EnergyPlex

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Pelicans spotted in Peachland

Four American white pelicans were caught on camera on Okanagan Lake

EDITORIAL: Time to end a pipeline feud

B.C. would not be the only one to lose if Jason Kenney makes good on his promise to turn off the tap

Most Read