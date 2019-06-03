Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

  • Jun. 3, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Three stranded grey whales that washed up on the shores of Haida Gwaii, last week brining the number of dead grey whales on B.C.’s coast to five this year.

This whale was found just south of Jungle Beach. The stench was overpowering and the whale was in very bad shape.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii grey whale deaths add to growing trend

READ MORE: Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast promts investigation

Gray Whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach. (Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

Previous story
Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery
Next story
Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Oyama Fun Day makes a splash

Parade draws a crowd, and some spectacular entrants

Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

UPDATE: Bobby Burns Road blaze held at .8 hectares

Vernon defenceman signs with Penticton Vees

Scott Gilowski, 17, 6-foot-6, has spent the past two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets

South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Canada’s hottest spot for this Monday morning is Osoyoos

Vandals strike North Okanagan provincial park campground

Lawn chewed up and picnic tables vandalized at Mabel Lake Provincial Park near Lumby Sunday

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are beginning to cool and the sun is expected to shine

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Classic rockers Styx and Loverboy to perform in the Okanagan

Bands announce concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

The petition with over 12,000 signatures requests more consultation on herd recovery plans.

Man on the lam since 2016 arrested in Salmon Arm

Suspect arrested with more than 40 outstanding charges against him

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

D-Day a proud point in Canadian history, but with significant loss

Canadian casualties totaled 359 on D-Day alone, more than 5,000 during fight in Normandy

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Most Read