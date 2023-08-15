One Vernon resident thinks Pleasant Valley Cemtery is not as peaceful or tranquil without flowers adorning the headstones. (Wayne Gondor photo)

One Vernon resident thinks Pleasant Valley Cemtery is not as peaceful or tranquil without flowers adorning the headstones. (Wayne Gondor photo)

PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Wayne Gondor tells city council current bylaw affecting floral tributes ‘is devastating’

He’s been visiting his father at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery for 18 years now.

And it used to be, for Wayne Gondor, “a peaceful, tranquil experience,” where he could have a conversation with his late dad Gerald (Gerry), among the rows and rows of flowers.

But that all changed in 2022 when the City of Vernon implemented changes to its cemetery management bylaw regarding floral tributes and other memorial items at gravesides.

Among the changes were only fresh-cut flowers can be placed on plots between March 15 and Oct. 15; potted plants, wreaths and artificial floral tributes are only allowed between Oct. 16 and March 14, and must be removed by March 14; and you can’t place any trinkets on any plots.

Gondor visited Vernon council at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14, with pictures and a proposal. One of his pictures showed a lack of flowers among many headstones.

“I’ve received a lot of feedback about how the cemetery looks now. It’s devastating,” said Gondor. “A lot of people are wondering what has happened to the cemetery.”

Gondor showed a picture of his father’s headstone which is made of stone and a vase for flowers is part of the monument. It’s made with a drainage hole in the back so water and snow won’t collect and damage the vase. This was acceptable, said Gondor, when the plot and monument marker were purchased in December 2005. His father died Dec. 3, 2005.

The vase, he said, was meant for artificial flowers and was, at the time, in accordance with the city bylaws.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks
Next story
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event