PHOTOS: No erratic behaviour forecast for White Rock Lake wildfire

Robert Hugh looks through the remains of the home he shared with his partner Michelle Maisonneuve that was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press) Monte Lake residents listen during an impromptu community meeting with B.C. MLA Ellis Ross after numerous homes in the community were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says it is watching wind conditions in several parts of the province, which fuelled some of the larger blazes overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook) BC Wildfire Services incident commander Mark Healey said Thursday, Aug. 12, the White Rock Lake wildfire will grow. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Vernon area residents wave to incoming fire trucks returning to camp at the Kin Race Track from the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Amanda Quiring - Facebook) The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard - Contributed) Fire consumes the hillside above Pro Hardware near Newport on Westside Road. (Contributed) Trees and power poles are stand black after fires raged Westside on Six Mile Creek Road. (Ben Horton photo) A BX-Swan Lake firefighter hoses off an RCMP vehicle after it was hit with retardant by a plane in a wildfire zone recently. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo) Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook) Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook) Oliver Kwantes, 7, squeezes in some fun at Pebble Beach in Lake Country Aug. 13, 2021, as the smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire moves in. (Dori Hewitson - Contributed) Little Kingdom was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed) Little Kingdom was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed) Motorists are urged to stay off Highway 97 and 97A in the North Okanagan early this week in order to keep evacution routes clear for those being ordered out from Spallumcheen. (Rhonda Trautman photo) A Killarney Place home burns to the ground off Westside Road early Monday, Aug. 16. (Ashley Bridgen photo) The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed) Several homes are burned to the ground, while others remain intact off Westside Road from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed)

No major movement is expected to be flared up by the beast burning in everyone’s minds.

“BC Wildfire has forecasted that the current weather for this week does not call for erratic behavior or large fire movements,” the Okanagan Indian Band said in its Aug. 18 update of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The weather forecast looks promising with temperatures expected to stay in the mid to low 20s with potential for scattered showers from Thursday to this weekend. Humidity in the forecast remains high which, officials say, helps hamper the rate of spread of the wildfire. Likewise low wind speeds also ensure a low rate of spread and lower fire intensity.

The 81,139-hectare blaze continues to be actioned by air support and ground crews.

The most significant growth was observed Aug. 15 on the east flank into Okanagan Indian Band land and across Westside Road in the Fintry Park/Ewing area, according to BC Wildfire Service’s Wednesday update.

There are 135 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and aerial support on the east, called Division Brave. They continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities.

“Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation,” the BCWS update reads. “Structure protection is being assessed and applied where necessary and maintained elsewhere.

Significant growth was also observed Aug. 15 along the northeast flank of the fire from Naswhito Creek across Six Mile Creek. This flank is south of Glenemma, called Division Charlie, and has 31 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and aerial support.

“Tied in from Westside Road heavy equipment use is continuing in guard creation towards Irish Creek, north and from Cedar Creek working eastward,” the OKIB said.

Very little growth has been observed on Division Yankee, the north flank, with 117 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and aerial support. Firefighters are holding the line where a successful planned ignition was recently completed.

Division Zulu (west) and Division Alpha (south) continue to be monitored by air.

B.C. Wildfires 2021