A conceptual design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)

PHOTOS: Referendum info blitz begins for Vernon recreational centre

The voting for or against will take place on Oct. 15

As the city seeks consent to build a new recreation centre, it is activating a spread of information prior to the referendum.

In a meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, council proposed a strategic communication plan to teach residents about the costs and benefits about the new multi-purpose recreational centre called the Active Living Centre at the Kin Race Track Athletic Park. The plan outlined the costs for Vernon taxpayers, further details, and how voters can participate.

“The proposed Active Living Centre is a significant project for the Vernon area and there is a lot of detailed information to share with voters,” said Christy Poirier, communications and grants manager.

The vote to borrow $121 million for the new recreational centre will take place Oct. 15.

“Therefore, we are putting a big focus on getting out into the community so residents can talk directly with staff, review material together, ask questions, and receive answers in real time,” said Poirier.

If approved, the borrowing would result in a 3.5 per cent tax increase in 2024, 2025, and 2026, followed by a three per cent increase in 2027. Those do not include operating costs.

Between now and Oct. 15, the city will have numerous ways for Vernon residents to learn more about the referendum including: information booths at community events, regular news updates, social media, open houses and pop-up booths, online, and kiosks are various facilities, including four Vernon Vipers games (Sept. 24, Oct. 7, 8 and 14). There will also be booths at B.C. Culture Days Sept. 23 in Polson Park and the Fall Home Show at Kal Tire Place Oct. 1-2 and 2900 Plaza Downtown Sounds Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

More information can also be found at engagevernon.ca/activelivingcentre.

READ MORE: First 6 months of 2022 sees 23 drug deaths in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘I just love to live’: Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

recreationVernonvoting

 

Active Living Centre conceptual design.

Active Living Centre conceptual design.

Active Living Centre conceptual design.

Active Living Centre conceptual design of the lobby.

Active Living Centre conceptual design.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Active Living Centre conceptual design.
PHOTOS: Referendum info blitz begins for Vernon recreational centre

(Photo - @sportsnet/Twitter)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil hits the court in Vancouver

Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)
Vernon’s Hill forced to end ultra race early

Temporary encampments around town have prompted politicians to look at a designated space for the homeless to set up their tents and RVs. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)
Homeless campsite sought for Vernon’s most vulnerable