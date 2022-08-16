PHOTOS: Referendum info blitz begins for Vernon recreational centre

The voting for or against will take place on Oct. 15

As the city seeks consent to build a new recreation centre, it is activating a spread of information prior to the referendum.

In a meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, council proposed a strategic communication plan to teach residents about the costs and benefits about the new multi-purpose recreational centre called the Active Living Centre at the Kin Race Track Athletic Park. The plan outlined the costs for Vernon taxpayers, further details, and how voters can participate.

“The proposed Active Living Centre is a significant project for the Vernon area and there is a lot of detailed information to share with voters,” said Christy Poirier, communications and grants manager.

The vote to borrow $121 million for the new recreational centre will take place Oct. 15.

“Therefore, we are putting a big focus on getting out into the community so residents can talk directly with staff, review material together, ask questions, and receive answers in real time,” said Poirier.

If approved, the borrowing would result in a 3.5 per cent tax increase in 2024, 2025, and 2026, followed by a three per cent increase in 2027. Those do not include operating costs.

Between now and Oct. 15, the city will have numerous ways for Vernon residents to learn more about the referendum including: information booths at community events, regular news updates, social media, open houses and pop-up booths, online, and kiosks are various facilities, including four Vernon Vipers games (Sept. 24, Oct. 7, 8 and 14). There will also be booths at B.C. Culture Days Sept. 23 in Polson Park and the Fall Home Show at Kal Tire Place Oct. 1-2 and 2900 Plaza Downtown Sounds Aug. 18 at 6 p.m .

More information can also be found at engagevernon.ca/activelivingcentre.

READ MORE: First 6 months of 2022 sees 23 drug deaths in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘I just love to live’: Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

recreationVernonvoting