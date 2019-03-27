PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

BC Ferries says service is back to normal at its terminal on the Sunshine Coast where a docking accident caused significant delays Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says another vessel, the Queen of Coquitlam, has been redeployed to the route between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

She says the vessel involved in the accident will be out of service for repairs until further notice .

The Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers and vehicles during what Transportation Minister Claire Trevena called a “hard landing” Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: B.C. Ferries boat crashed into Langdale terminal

BC Ferries says no injuries were reported but the vessel and terminal marine structures were damaged.

The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday it was working with the coast guard to determine if there was any environmental damage, but none had been reported by BC Ferries.

Black Press Media reader Ryan Boehm was on the ferry when the small crash happened. He sent in these photos:

The Canadian Press

