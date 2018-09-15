PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Severe rains and hail brought flooding to Maple Ridge streets on Friday evening, and the homeless camp had to be evacuated.

The road leading Anita Tent City in downtown Maple Ridge, 223rd Street, looked like a river minutes after the storm cell hit, around 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read wrote on the Anita Place Tent City Facebook page that the city had deployed its emergency response protocols to ensure life safety at the camp.

According to another report, tent city residents were taken to either the gym at the Leisure Centre or the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Surrey and Langley earlier in the day.

A thunderstorm hit the Lower Mainland, snarling rush-hour traffic and rain and hail flooded Maple Ridge streets.

According to reports, part of the roof at Valley Fair Mall collapsed. A seniors’ home was flooded, as were many roads, submerging vehicles up to their wheel wheels.

 

Flooding in Maple Ridge near the Haney Bypass on Friday evening after a severe storm. (Contributed)

Previous story
Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party
Next story
Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

Just Posted

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Lumby, Armstrong mayors in by acclamation

Kevin Acton and Chris Pieper given voter confidence to each serve fourth straight term

Vernon Mosaic River to be unveiled

Artist Gabrielle Strong wanted to created a community-centric piece that paid homage to the environment and history.

Vernon cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Lions thump Alouettes 32-14 for first road win of CFL season

B.C. picks up victory but loses QB Lulay to another injury

Enderby museum to host Photobooth Flashback fundraiser

Have you ever dreamed of travelling back in time? You’re in luck.

Museum Alive! open house: Bringing history to life in Vernon

The museum invites everyone to explore our collections; meet the staff and volunteers.

Most Read