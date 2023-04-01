PHOTOS: Sicamous childcare facility hosts open house to welcome families

Westyn Hoffman-Gagne and Tristan Perry share in a tea party at the Kids Kingdom Childcare Society open house Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Leo Velasco plays with dinosaur toys at the Kids Kingdom Childcare Society open house Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Fallon Wilkinson tests out the slide at Kids Kingdom Childcare Society during the open house held on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Vaida Carlson, Natalie Wilson and Jackson Shepherd play a hopscotch game at Kids Kingdom Childcare Society’s open house on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous families needing childcare can breathe a sigh of relief after meeting the owners and operators at Kids Kingdom Childcare Society.

The society put on an open house Saturday, April 1, to welcome families in the community to the space. The lease for the centre at 502 Cedar St. was taken over by Amar and Kiran Kallu from the Lower Mainland in January and details were finalized in February, taking effect on the same day as the event.

Kids Kingdom Childcare, operated by Krystal Allen, is now open more days during the week, which is music to many local parents’ ears.

“We moved to Sicamous two years ago and we have been on Krystal’s waitlist for probably over a year,” said parent Kate Wilkinson. “We snuck in, we got one day with her, but we’ve just needed childcare three days a week. Especially with our business and our younger baby, and our child is much happier for it when he’s surrounded by other little people. We’re much better parents having that support as well.”

Parents and caretakers expressed overall excitement for the community coming together and taking care of the children at the open house.

“It’s a super nice facility,” said parent Candice Perry. “I’m stoked on their schedule including math, science and writing for preschool ages – it’s a bit more structure.”

“I’m just really looking forward to expanding on childcare,” said Allen. “I’m really excited about what Amar and Kiran are bringing to the community and their plans for the centre. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Kiran Kallu said the centre will soon embark on some changes to its operation, like offering infant and school-aged care and focusing on education and preparing each child for kindergarten.

