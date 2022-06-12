PHOTOS: Snakes slithering all over Okanagan

Steve Zed got to see a rubber boa up close on Green Mountain Road. (Facebook)Steve Zed got to see a rubber boa up close on Green Mountain Road. (Facebook)
Gopher snakes are regularly seen slithering across the Chanel pathway in Penticton. (Facebook)Gopher snakes are regularly seen slithering across the Chanel pathway in Penticton. (Facebook)
Chance Breckenridge snapped this photo of the large Northern Pacific Rattlesnake near Skaha Lake May 26. (Facebook)Chance Breckenridge snapped this photo of the large Northern Pacific Rattlesnake near Skaha Lake May 26. (Facebook)

It’s snake season and there are lots of them slithering in plain sight throughout South Okanagan.

Chance Breckenridge came face to face with a large Northern Pacific Rattlesnake near Skaha Lake May 26. Breckenridge managed to snap a couple pictures and post them to Facebook, saying the large snake was near Okanagan Falls.

Steve Zed took a picture of a good-sized rubber boa he saw on Green Mountain Road near Calla Ranch June 8.

The Channel walkway is a known spot to see gopher snakes slithering across the pathway. Gopher snakes look like rattlesnakes but are not venomous.

The ones on the channel are often seven feet long or longer. They can bite if provoked but there don’t seem to be any known reports of them going after dogs or humans.

Gopher and rattlesnakes can also be found on the KVR Trail, Wiltse trails and Skaha Bluffs.

VIDEO: Penticton man has close encounters with massive snakes twice in one week

Last year, someone got the fright of their life going to use the porta-potties at Skaha Bluffs. A baby rattler was curled up at the base of the toilet.

READ MORE: Rattlesnake curls up beside outhouse toilet at popular Penticton climbing spot

v

PentictonWildlife

Previous story
New bank rules come into force this month but critics say they don’t go far enough
Next story
East Kootenay under flood watch, high flows forecasted in West Kootenay

Just Posted

Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee members Dan Currie (left) and Ann Holmes (right) present the 2020-21 Leadership in Sports award to Don Friesen of the Vernon Pickleball Association, a driving force behind fundraising for a fully enclosed year-round pickleball facility built at Marshall Field. The 2022 award winners will be announced Friday, June 17. (File photo)
North Okanagan athlete awards to be announced June 17

Vernon Paralympian wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (right) was officially inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver Thursday, June 9, as a member of the Classes of 2020 and 2021. (File photo)
Vernon wheelchair curler draws spot in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Lumby Days puts a wrap on its highly successful return Sunday, June 12. (Ashley Tinney photo)
Last day for Lumby Days

Cycling is a popular summer activity and takes various forms including mountain biking and road cycling. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?