PHOTOS: Vernon Go By Bike Week underway

Love Our Lanes kicked off the Go By Bike Week May 27

Gabriella Gallas, 5, kicks it into high gear at the Love Our Lanes Go By Bike Week kickoff at Spirit Square May 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

It’s about making Vernon a cycling hub.

That’s a partial motivator for the Go By Bike Week, formerly known as the Bike to Work Week, which kicked off at Spirit Square Sunday.

Families flooded the square for face painting, food truck goodies, music by local roots reggae rockers Chipko Jones and a short social ride.

Put together by the North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation (NOCAT), the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS), Okanagan Rail Trial and City of Vernon, the Go By Bike Week seeks to encourage active forms of transportation in Vernon.

Meizie McGrew, 5, gets in high spirits with facepainting at the Love Our Lanes Go By Bike Week kickoff at Spirit Square May 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)