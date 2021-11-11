PHOTOS: Vernon’s veterans

As featured in the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day edition of the newspaper

Captain Wally Martin, Korean War vet, is still alive at 91 years old

If you missed this week’s newspaper or wanted to share your favourite war veteran’s photo with loved ones, here are Vernon’s finest.

Families shared photographs of their heroes which were printed in the Nov. 11 pages of The Morning Star.

And now they are online for more to see. Share this link with friends and family so that we may never forget.

Thomas G. Richmond, (Sapper) Engineers, First World War

David James Scales, Navy, Second World War

Allan Thomas, Second World War

Ruth Edelman Andrews, Second World War

Tom Andrews, Second World War

Edward Henry Bazell, Second World War

Raymond William Bazell, Second World War Raymond William Bazell, Second World War

William Edward Bazell, Second World War

Albert E. Berry, Expeditionary Force, First World War

Lawrence Berston, Second World War

William (Bill) Warner, Military, Second World War

Andrew Black, Second World War

Ken Brown, Second World War

Ivan (Jack) Upper, Navy, Second World War

Randell Smith Crocker, Second World War

H.E. (Frank) Dubois, Air Force, Second World War

H.G. (Henry) Dubois, Army, First and Second World War

Samuel ‘Cecil’ Frederick, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Second World War

Albert Finch, Second World War

Peter Foodikoff, Second World War

Gus Gauvin, Merchant Navy, Second World War

Geoffrey Standen, British Army, Second World War

Joe Goldenthal, Second World War

William ‘Bill’ Haines, Driver/Mechanic, Second World War

Leo Headington, Second World War

Walter Higgins, Second World War

Art Jakeman, Second World War

Herb Johnson, Second World War

Bill Knox, Second World War

Clarence Knox, First World War

William Langhorn, Seaforth Highlanders

Ronald Learmont, Air Force, Second World War

Albert Hugh MacBride

Johnny MacKenzie, Second World War

Joseph Monteyne, Air Force, Second World War

George Hiram Moore, Army, Second World War

George F. Nuyens, R.C.A.S.C, Second World War

E.C. Ted Nuyens, R.C.A.S.C., First World War

Patrick Ronald ‘Irish’ Balfour, Engineers, Korean War

Kevin Francis Patterson, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 1972 - 1986 Peacekeeping

Rosemary Ellen Johnson (Bazell), Second World War

James Alvin Sayese, Rifle Regiment, Second World War

Melvin Schappert, Second World War

Stan Collison, Navy, Second World War

Edwin Star, Second World War

John Lawrence Stordy, brother Michael Cecil Story, cousin Vernon C. Stordy, Second World War

C.R. (Smokey) Trumbley, Army, Second World War

Albin L. Valair, Second World War

April Walter, Bosnia 1999-2000

Harold Ward, Air Force, Second World War

Harry Waselowich, Second World War

John Wood, Second World War

Robert ‘Bob’ Woolman, initial assault force on Juno Beach, Second World War

Sergeant Alice (Oliver) Beals, Women’s Division RCAF

Daniel Dillon

Earl E. Hannah, overseas gunner, Second World War

Gomer Davies, R.C.A.S.C., First World War,

Joe Nuyens, Air Force, Second World War

John Quirk, Air Force, Second World War

Tom Darlington, Signals in Australia, Second World War

Walter Vernon Scales, Army, Second World War, Italy

William (Bill) Beals, Air Force, Second World War

William Ernest Elgie, Second World War

Ernie Atkins, Second World War

George Atkins, Second World War

Pete Atkins, Second World War

George William King, Second World War

Smokey Trumbley, Second World War

Alfred Henderson, Second World War

David Henderson, Second World War

Ernest (Ernie) Henderson, Second World War

George Henderson, Second World War

Martin Henry, Second World War

George Newton, Second World War

Claire (Jack) Wilson, Second World War

Cyrus Wilson, Second World War

Harold Gillette, Second World War

Keith Scott, Navy, Second World War

Gordon R. Morgan, fighter pilot, Second World War