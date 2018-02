Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princess Darla Smith, Queen Silver Star LVIII Angitha Mriduraj’s little buddy, practices her royal wave at the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

From the newly crowned Queen and Princess Silver Star to the Mad Hatter on stilts, Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII parade Saturday afternoon had it all.

For more Carnival news, stay tuned to The Morning Star.

