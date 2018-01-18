Physical altercation turns to online threats in Celista

Police were called to a Shuswap ice rink after a group of men physically fought each other

A fight that went from the ice to online is prompting police to warn the public not to take matters into their own hands.

Officers were called to break up a fight in Celista, on Jan. 13, at the skating rink in Farrells Field Community Park.

According to police, two groups of men got into a dispute that ended with three of them physically fighting each other.

One was struck in the face with a skate, while another was hit with a hockey stick.

Those involved and witnesses are cooperating with police; however, Crown Counsel is being consulted to determine the appropriate course of action.

Since the incident comments have been made on social media regarding the fight and some comments infer action will be taken against those involved by other members of the public.

Police are aware of the comments and are cautioning against any vigilantism.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested
Next story
A busy month for police in Chase

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Accident occurred at intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Kelowna - Students were unaware of resources on campus

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

UPDATED: Police identify would-be fraudster

North Okanagan RCMP say the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

EDITORIAL: With harassment allegations, students deserve better at UBCO

The lack of communication with students isn’t good enough for the Kelowna campus

Physical altercation turns to online threats in Celista

Police were called to a Shuswap ice rink after a group of men physically fought each other

A busy month for police in Chase

From stolen vehicles to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

Most Read