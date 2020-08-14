Stephen Griffeth plays the piano which has been set up at Nanaimo Square in Penticton. The City of Penticton and Downtown Penticton have worked together on the Piano Project initiative. Artists in the community will be decorating the piano in a local collaboration effort by The Long Gallery and Studios. (John Arendt - Black Press)

Piano set up in Penticton downtown

Initiative an effort to bring music and creativity to the streets

The City of Penticton and Downtown Penticton Association have set up a piano in downtown Penticton at Nanaimo Square.

The association says the initiative is part of a national movement to bring music and creativity to the streets.

READ ALSO: Penticton composer makes donation for medical equipment

READ ALSO: Penticton’s downtown community markets cancelled

Artists will be decorating the piano in a collaboration effort with The Long Gallery and Studios.

The public is invited to stop and play some notes on the piano. It will be in place until the end of September.

The piano will undergo frequent daily cleanings and there will be signs in place to encourage physical distancing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Just Posted

Vernon woman stitches mask scraps into COVID-19 memory quilt

Senior and husband have made more than 2,000 masks for local company

Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Boats were headed to Okanagan and Thompson regions

Vandals put Vernon public piano out of play

Downtown instrument destroyed, but public project is not over

Westside wildfire human caused

Blaze started as a house fire and spread to the bush

COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre, involves 3 staff

Three staff involved in possible exposure, health officials say

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Piano set up in Penticton downtown

Initiative an effort to bring music and creativity to the streets

Man who drove into music festival crowd sentenced to 14 months in jail

Several people seriously hurt during event held near Princeton

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Salmon Arm’s first Bitcoin ATM installed in mall

The kiosk will allow people to buy cryptocurrency or sell it for cash.

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation on racism

Incidents in July prompt calls for dialogue

Summerland working to reopen recreation facilities

Arena and pool are opening, but ball season will not proceed

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Most Read