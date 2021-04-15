WATCH: Pickup truck on fire in Vernon

A pickup truck engulfed in flames has been put out.
Fire and police are on scene and crews are mopping up.
No one was injured in the incident.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Watch as Vernon firefighters respond to a fully involved truck fire at the end of Dallas Road, dousing the blaze in minutes. Crews still attending hot spots – more to come @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/U1PB35uqhc
