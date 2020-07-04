W Venture is a pilot program aimed at boosting the businesses of entrepreneurial women in Victoria and the Okanagan. Applications are open until the end of July 2020. (Stock photo)

Pilot project aims to boost entrepreneurial women in the Okanagan

W Venture, a collaborative project, is open for applications until the end of July

A pilot program in Victoria and the Okanagan is looking to accelerate opportunities for entrepreneurial women.

W Venture is a three-month program created by Accelerate Okanagan, the University of Victoria and the Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council (VIATEC), working alongside the Digital Technology Supercluster.

The program aims to provide women with the skills needed to address unique business challenges, so as to improve the chances of success for women-led businesses.

“We set out to co-create something that was truly collaborative and supported the unique needs of female entrepreneurs,” said Shelley Voyer, manager of the program.

“Women from across the province told us they wanted a program that is actionable and accountable while focusing on her unique journey. W Venture delivers on this promise. I hope any woman who is bold enough to build her own tech-enabled company applies.”

W Venture takes a personalized, hands-on approach using the expertise of mentors from the collaborating organizations, while connecting women entrepreneurs with peers from across the province.

Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster, says the program is a much-needed step in helping women entrepreneurs overcome systemic challenges.

“W Venture is one of several projects in our Capacity Building Program that seeks to close the gap and help women entrepreneurs succeed and our communities to thrive. Women-led businesses are a vital force for a vibrant economy,” Parish said.

According to the collaborators, women make up 39 per cent of the tech workforce in the Okanagan while just 10 per cent of Victoria’s companies have a female founder.

Due to COVID-19, the program will be delivered remotely. The collaborators noted that this will in fact allow for a greater reach, as women entrepreneurs from across the province will be able to access the program.

Applications are open until July 31, and the pilot program is set to kick off in early September.

For more information, visit www.wventure.ca.

READ MORE: Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

READ MORE:

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

women entrepreneurs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks
Next story
Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

Just Posted

Pilot project aims to boost entrepreneurial women in the Okanagan

W Venture, a collaborative project, is open for applications until the end of July

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

Vernon high school volleyball player makes national team

Liam Remple has been named to the U19 Men’s Team Canada Volleyball roster

Okanagan Realtors donate big to North Westside fire department

Two Kelowna-area Realtors made a generous donation to the North Westside Fire… Continue reading

Water quality advisory rescinded for Vernon users

Emergency repairs on a water main resulted in water quality advisory

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

The rare weather event was spotted early in the morning on July 4.

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The July 3 slide damaged a water system and a logging road.

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Most Read