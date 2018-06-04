Pipeline protest planned

North Okanagan-Shuswap residents will gather outside MP Mel Arnold’s office in Vernon this (Monday) afternoon, wearing red to symbolize their outrage at the Trudeau government’s plan to purchase the Kinder Morgan pipeline for $4.5 billion.

The protest starts at 4:30 p.m.

More than 265,000 people have signed a petition opposing the Kinder Morgan pipeline and urging the federal government not to give the Texas-based company any taxpayer dollars.

This action is one of more than 80 others happening at MP offices across Canada, as part of the National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.



