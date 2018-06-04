Pipeline protested in Vernon

Group gathers at MP Mel Arnold’s office Monday as part of a national day of action

Vernon and area residents were among those protesting pipelines Monday.

A crowd of close to 100 gathered outside of North-Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold’s office Monday afternoon, although no one was around to hear their message.

Still, signs and posters, chants and speeches shared their message.

Check out the live video here: https://www.facebook.com/vernonmorningstar/videos/1892431194130098/

“The Trudeau government just announced an outrageous plan to buy the failing Trans Mountain pipeline and tanker project from Kinder Morgan – costing taxpayers up to $15 billion,” said organizer Bill Darnell, who recently returned from protesting in Burnaby.

“Let that sink in. Dozens of First Nations still don’t have clean drinking water. We’re facing a housing crisis. Renewable energy projects are desperate for more funding. But Trudeau thinks there’s enough extra cash lying around to spend up to $15 billion on a pipeline so risky even Kinder Morgan doesn’t think it’s a good investment?”

But Darnell urges that the sale won’t be finalized for at least a month, and if there’s a massive backlash from voters, Trudeau could still cancel the buyout.

Monday’s snap action in Vernon was among hundreds across the country as part of a National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.

“If enough people join local rallies, it could be enough to force Trudeau to reconsider this outrageous buyout scheme,” said Darnell.

This is the second time in three months that protests have taken place on Arnold’s constituency steps. See Vernon group protests Kinder Morgan.

