Pirate Pak Day a hit in Vernon

64 B.C. and Alberta locations raise more than $100,000 for kids’ camp

White Spot’s Pirate Pak Day raised over $100,000 between its 64 locations. Vernon’s restaurant sold around 450 paks on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (White Spot Facebook)

The 10th annual Pirate Pak Day at the 64 White Spot locations across British Columbia and Alberta raised a total of $108,726 to send youth to camp.

For every entree purchased on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the restaurant donated $2 to the Zajac Ranch for Children in Mission.

In the 10 years, White Spot has been hosting the fundraiser, a total of $889,502 has been raised to send more than 400 kids to camp at the Zajac Ranch—an inclusive camp for children and young adults suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

“This fundraiser is all about the kids—both the young and the young-at-heart,” White Spot president Warren Erhart said. “We’re thrilled that Pirate Pak Day continues to be one of the most anticipated events for both our staff and guests and we are able to do our part to support a very worthy cause.”

Pirate Pak Day allows adults to have a taste of their childhood by ordering one of the kids’ combos served in the buccaneers’ boat.

Last year, nearly one million Pirate Paks were ordered at White Spot restaurants. The famous boat pak made its debut in 1968, and since then, more than 24 million have been sold.

“We’re looking forward to surpassing the million-dollar mark during next year’s event,” Erhart said.

Vernon’s White Spot manager and owner Jon Taylor said the restaurant was busy yesterday.

“It went really well,” he said, noting the eatery sold around 450 Pirate Paks.

“As a company and as a franchisee, we enjoy doing this every year because it’s for an amazing cause,” Taylor said. “It’s a great opportunity for kids who wouldn’t normally be able to attend camp and the Zajac Ranch is an amazing camp.”

“We’re pretty proud,” he said.

