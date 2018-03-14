Pirate theme for 2019 Vernon Winter Carnival

Jackson Mace from the band MACE collects two awards from Vernon Winter Carnival chairperson Deb White Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Avast ye land lubbers: arrrrrr ye ready to sail into Vernon Winter Carnival 2019?

The board of directors announced at its awards ceremony Tuesday at the Schubert Centre that the theme for Winter Carnival 2019 will be A Pirate’s Carnival.

“We had so many entries from the community,” said board chairperson Deb White who, like her board members, was decked out in pirate garb as Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx and title sponsor Errol Thompson of Fix Auto Collision made the theme announcement.

“We had to narrow it down as to what’s been done before, then we picked the top-10 and debated it out which is about a two-to-three hour process.”

This year’s theme was Carnival in Wonderland.

“The 2018 theme was received so well from the community, I can only image the fun that will be had with A Pirate’s Carnival theme,” said White. “We are certain to see pirates, Captain Hooks, Jack Sparrows and maybe a few Tinkerbells.”

All community businesses and organizations are encourage to host a Carnival event. 2019

RELATED: Carnival theme is a wonderland

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 1-10, 2019.

Vernon band MACE was among the double winners at the Carnival awards.

MACE picked up the coveted Carnival Spirit Award for its Rockland/Wonderland adult dance at the Elks Hall. The dance was also named Best Adult Event.

“Thanks to all involved with Vernon Winter Carnival for acknowledging our Rockland/Wonderland event with not one but two awards,” said band founder, guitarist and vocalist, Jackson Mace. “We do work hard to make our events theme-related and fun. The recognition is much appreciated.”

The Parka Party at Predator Ridge Resort also won twice: Best New Event and Commercial Sponsored Event.

The Crystal Cam Memorial Carnival Parade Spirit Award went to Vernon Special Olympics.

Lana Wood was chosen jopo/jopette of the year and Terry Danielson was named winner of the Carnival Cop of the Year.

RELATED: Opinion: Carnival packs a wonder

The full list of winners include:

BEST NEW EVENT: Parka Party at Predator Ridge. (Runner-up: Teassential);

BEST FAMILY EVENT: Mad Hatters Tea Party at Okanagan Regional Library (Runner-up: Grandparent/Grandchild Dance);

BEST ADULT EVENT: MACE Rockland/Wonderland Dance. (Runner-up: The Blues Festival);

BEST JUNIOR EVENT: Lego Lunch, Vernon Teach and Learn. (Runner-up: Library’s Queen of Hearts Croquet);

BEST SENIOR EVENT: Senior Jopo House Luncheon. (Runner-up: Square Dancing in Wonderland);

BEST COMMERCIAL SPONSORED EVENT: Parka Party at Predator Ridge. (Runner-up: Downtown Vernon Association’s UnWined Downtown);

BEST SPORTING EVENT: Server Olympics. (Runner-up: Canadian Parents for French’s Skate with Bonhomme).



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.