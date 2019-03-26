‘Planet of the Geese’: Vernon parks a muck with goose poop

Off leash dogs proposed as a suggestion to cleaning up the mess

A mess of poop soup at some of Vernon’s parks and beaches is causing a stink.

Goose droppings are littered over the beach, grass and playground at Kin Beach, along with other area beaches and parks, including Fulton Secondary fields.

“It’s disgusting what they’re doing out there,” said Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. “There’s no point in having a park if the geese are just living there, you might as well build them a house. It’s like Planet of the Apes but Planet of the Geese in there – it’s disgusting.”

See: Goose egg addling program begins in Okanagan valley

“You could scrape goose manure off with a truck,” adds Coun. Scott Anderson, during the debate at Monday’s council meeting.

One suggested solution is using off-leash dogs to control the goose population.

“If dogs were constantly present over time, this would be an effective inexpensive and humane solution for encouraging the geese to settle somewhere else,” said residents David Bissett and Catherine Cookson, who said they couldn’t let their granddaughter run around the park last summer due to the poop mess. “Of course the dogs would have to be under the owner’s control at all times and owners would have to pick up after their dogs. ‘Doggie’ bags could be supplied at the park.”

See: Canada goose dies after being shot in the leg by an arrow

City staff is looking into the suggestion. Staff are also looking into increasing goose control efforts.

Currently, early-morning scare tactics are used at athletic and community parks and beaches, as well as the removal of goose droppings. The city is looking into the cost of conducting evening scares as well, to keep the geese from homing in area parks.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Geese have taken over Kin Beach and are creating a stink with their mess. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Previous story
Protecting natural habitat: Okanagan provincial park expands its borders
Next story
Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Just Posted

‘Planet of the Geese’: Vernon parks a muck with goose poop

Off leash dogs proposed as a suggestion to cleaning up the mess

Vernon politicians not all happy about possible OD prevention site

Possible Overdose Prevention Site to open in the summer of fall of 2019

Vernon Vipers edge out Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail’s season came to an end as the Vernon Vipers won Game 7 5-2

Vernon overdose prevention site planning update: Interior Health

The service is expected to begin in summer 2019, however the actual implementation date and location for the services will be determined through the procurement process.

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

Protecting natural habitat: Okanagan provincial park expands its borders

19 hectares of protected land has been added to Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park in Kelowna

VIDEO: Teenage girl was person killed in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Police are investigating the fatal crash at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent

Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Island author brings inspiration to Okanagan

Caetani Cultural Centre hosts writer in residence

Okanagan Fest of Ale promises to be bigger and better

A record breaking 75 breweries are now confirmed to participate at the annual event in Penticton

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

UBC Okanagan develops new heart valve to help high-risk patients

The first ever nanocomposite biomaterial heart-valve can be inserted through a small incision

Most Read