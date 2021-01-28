A planned one-day detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road has been extended an extra day due to unforeseen circumstances, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

A planned one-day detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road has been extended an extra day due to unforeseen circumstances, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

Planned Silver Star Road detour extended by one day

Due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the City of Vernon has extended the one-day detour

A temporary detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road was expected to last only until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but has been extended by one day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Drivers travelling south along the road were advised of a one-day detour scheduled for Jan. 28, while crews conduct hydro vac work in the area. Southbound traffic is being detoured onto East Dedecker Road and then on to L&A Road while the work is being completed. Northbound traffic has not been impacted.

On Thursday the City of Vernon updated its advisory, stating the detour will be in place until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be in the area between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” reads a city news release.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this detour may cause, and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

READ MORE: No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Chamber makes changes to staffing
Next story
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

Just Posted

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

A planned one-day detour on Vernon's Silver Star Road has been extended an extra day due to unforeseen circumstances, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Planned Silver Star Road detour extended by one day

Due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the City of Vernon has extended the one-day detour

Changes to curbside pickup for residents in Cumberland are in effect as of March 30. File photo
Winter storm stalls trash pickup in Vernon

Changes made to garbage pickup schedule in wake of snowfall

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Shaun Wiebe sorts out some pills at Wiebe’s Pharmacy on 35th Street which opened in April 2015. Wiebe, who had his licence suspended by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia in 2019, was charged Jan. 22, 2021, with manslaughter in the case of the death of a Vernon woman in March 2018. He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a February 2018 event. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged in connection with the death of Heather Barker at The Rise in 2018

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

A population of invasive clams was found in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm in 2020. (CSISS photo)
Public told to look out for invasive mussels and clams in Shuswap Lake

A population of the invasive clams was found near Salmon Arm last in 2020

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

(Black Press file photo)
23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

Most Read