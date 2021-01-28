Planned Silver Star Road detour extended by one day

Due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the City of Vernon has extended the one-day detour

A planned one-day detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road has been extended an extra day due to unforeseen circumstances, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

A temporary detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road was expected to last only until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but has been extended by one day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Drivers travelling south along the road were advised of a one-day detour scheduled for Jan. 28, while crews conduct hydro vac work in the area. Southbound traffic is being detoured onto East Dedecker Road and then on to L&A Road while the work is being completed. Northbound traffic has not been impacted.

On Thursday the City of Vernon updated its advisory, stating the detour will be in place until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be in the area between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” reads a city news release.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this detour may cause, and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

READ MORE: No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Brendan Shykora

Driving