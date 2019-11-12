Plans begin for North Okanagan Funtastic events in 2020

Plans have begun for the 2020 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival. (Morning Star - file photo) Plans have begun for the 2020 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival. (Morning Star - file photo)

Tuesday’s North Okanagan snowfall may have put thoughts of softball far back on the burner.

But not for the Funtastic Slo-Pitch Society.

The group revealed the vision for the 2020 softball tournament and music festival June 27-30 is starting to take shape.

The society held its annual general meeting recently at the Village Green Hotel with approximately 35 people in attendance.

READ MORE: Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

The meeting was chaired by president Ryan McGiverin who shared highlights of the 35th annual event.

With the installation of an on-site office, a partnership in the purchase of a stage and an agreement with the Department of National Defence (Vernon Army Camp) for lease, McGiverin stated Funtastic had a productive year.

“We are excited to build upon last year’s successes,” McGivern said. “With the additions made to Funtastic last year, the event is on par to be more fiscally responsible. After all, the end result of the society is to raise funds in order to give back to the Vernon and area non-profit sporting organizations.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Vernon

“The board and management team will be attending their annual retreat to brainstorm for the 2020 event. Expect to see many of the same components, as well as in staying with the trends and suggestions, some new ideas being implemented.”

The financials were presented by Jason Gilbert of Fundamental Consulting, which had been prepared by Steve Cousins of Sladen Moore Chartered Accountants — both Funtastic alumni. The finances had enabled the purchase of the assets and the reinstatement of the Community Grant.

The board of directors were voted into roles for the upcoming 2019-20 year.

There’s no change in the presidency as McGiverin returns for a second year, along with first vice-president Darcy Sochan and second vice-president Jamie Austin. The board welcomes newcomer Umang Patel as treasurer and Corinne Buller takes on the secretary role.

Returning to the board are incumbents Tim Reardon, Brad Steel, Bryan Quint, Theressa Nakucyj and Greg Wutzke and newcomers Steve Maloney and David Scarlatescu.

Akbal Mund and Diana Williamson will continue sharing the management positions.

The Funtastic Sports Society gives back to the community through sport using the funds raised at its annual event. Since 1984, the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society has been working to help make the community a great place to live, learn, work and play.

As a result of hosting the annual tournament, the society has been able to contribute more than $1.7 million back to the community.

Registration for the 2020 slo-pitch tournament is picking up with slots filling up fast. Funtastic is unique in that there are multiple tournaments running simultaneously, with five-game tournament and four-game tournaments, with all skill levels available.

“The live entertainment lineup is being compiled and there will be an announcement in the spring,” McGiverin said. “There will be three entertaining evenings with great lineups each night and tickets being available online.”

For anyone wanting to volunteer, register a team, or becoming a sponsor at all levels, please contact the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.