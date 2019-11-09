Plans for Lumby arena renovation back on track

RDNO says the project is on budget and construction is expected to begin in spring 2020

Plans to renovate and expand Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena are back on track, and construction is set to begin in the spring.

The project saw a setback in late August, when the Regional District of the North Okanagan reported that challenges related to the age of the building had stalled efforts to get through the plan’s design stage.

But on Friday the district said the project is now ready to move into a more detailed design phase and is currently on budget.

The project has pushed forward thanks in part to a $500,000 investment from the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee, which will go towards reinforcing the existing arch frame of the building. The arch frame was identified as one of the main challenges in the district’s previous project update.

Reinforcement of the arch frame will be done at the same time as the new construction and renovation for cost savings, according to the district.

“The RDNO is looking forward to revitalizing this arena for the community and we are invested in the success of this project” said Tannis Nelson, Manager of Community Services.

“We are moving it along as quickly as possible, but want to make sure that we get it right.”

READ MORE: No outdoor rink for old Vernon Civic Arena site

READ MORE: Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

The plan is to renovate the bathrooms in the 50-year-old arena, which currently lack adequate change room areas for women. The arena will also improve accessibility for users with mobility challenges, as it does not currently meet present-day accessibility standards.

Plans to refurbish and expand the building followed a community fundraising effort in 2016 that resulted in Lumby winning Kraft Hockeyville that same year. The village received $100,000 to put towards improving the facility.

In March 2018 Lumby and the RDNO were awarded more than $2.5 million to make more extensive arena improvements. Those funds came courtesy of a grant from TELUS, as well as community fundraising totalling $75,000, and $230,000 provided by the RDNO through the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture service.

In addition to adding new women’s change rooms and renovating the old ones, the $3 million dollar project will make upgrades to make the facility more operationally effective, safe and energy-efficient.

The improvements will provide the space necessary for the rink to hold co-ed tournaments. The be

The district expects the project to be issued for tender on the first week of February, 2020.

Most Read