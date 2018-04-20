Parents and grandparents sit outside the now-former District Education Centre office waiting to register children for French Immersion classes in one of only two classroom in Salmon Arm. The school district is beginning a process to sell off this property. (Observer file photo) Parents and grandparents sit outside the now-former District Education Centre office waiting to register children for French Immersion classes in one of only two classroom in Salmon Arm. The school district is now attempting to sell off this property, as it is not being used. (Observer file photo)

Plans to sell School District property proceed

A proposal to sell land near Shuswap Middle School to be forwarded to province for approval

Plans to sell school district property on Okanagan Avenue below Shuswap Middle School is progressing to the next stage.

At Tuesday’s board meeting trustee Mike McKay also gave approval to a bylaw to declare the 4.7 acres of property surplus to the needs of district and to ask for approval from the Ministry of Education to dispose of it.

If this is approved by the ministry, the district will then list the property for sale at fair market value.

The property, which has one permanent structure and three modular buildings, is located at 2960 Okanagan Ave.

A previous discussion about the potential sale noted due to the topographical nature of the property, with a steep northwest slope, four prominent benches and a trail system, it would not be conducive to expansion of Shuswap Middle School or well suited for other educational purposes.

Secretary-Treasurer Nicole Bittante noted that at the March board meeting a 30-day consultation period was approved and a public consultation meeting was held at the District Education Support Center on April 10.

“There were no significant issues raised with the proposed disposal of the property,” Bittante noted, as she recommended that the proposal move forward.

McKay added that at the public consultation meeting last week there was a small group of people and some good discussion.

“This property is not suited for expansion of Shuswap Middle School but it could help replenish the local capital reserve coffers so we can do good things for kids.”

