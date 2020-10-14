Plans have begun for the 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival after the 2020 event was cancelled by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

Play ball in 2021 for Funtastic

Society announces plans for 2021 event on Canada Day long weekend after 2020 cancellation

The Funtastic Sports Society is proceeding with the planning of the 2021 Funtastic A&W Music and Slo Pitch tournament.

The society held its annual general meeting recently at the Schubert Centre with approximately 36 people in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by acting president Darcy Sochan who informed the members that while the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the goal is to work towards a successful 2021.

“The Funtastic board looks forward to adjusting to the changing times and to produce a Funtastic weekend that will be safe and enjoyed by all,” Sochan said.

The board of directors was voted into roles for the upcoming 2020-21 year. Sochan was voted in as president with Jamie Austin as first vice-president and Brad Steel as second vice-president. Umang Patel will continue in the treasurer position and Greg Wutzke will take on the secretary role.

Returning to the board are Tim Reardon, Corinne Buller, Theressa Nakucyj and David Scarlatescu who all welcome newcomers Peter Kaz, Leah Martel and Pam Condie.

Akbal Mund and Diana Williamson will continue sharing the management positions.

Funtastic’s financial numbers were prepared by Steve Cousins of Sladen Moore Chartered Accountants and presented by Jason Gilbert of Fundamental Consulting. Both men are Funtastic board alumni.

The board and management team will be attending their annual retreat to brainstorm for the upcoming year. Expect to see changes that will be implemented to keep the ballplayers, music enthusiasts and volunteers all safe while maintaining the spirit of what Funtastic is all about.

The Funtastic Sports Society gives back to the community through sport using the funds raised at its annual event. Since 1984, the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society has been working to help make our community a great place to live, learn, work and play. As a result of hosting the annual fundraiser, Funtastic, the society has been able to contribute more than $1.7 million back to the community.

Registration for the slo-pitch tournament is almost half full. Funtastic is unique in that there are multi tournaments running simultaneously with five-game and four-game tournaments, with all skill levels available.

The live entertainment lineup is being compiled and there will be an announcement soon.

There will be three entertaining evenings with great lineups each night with tickets being available online.

For anyone wanting to be part of the largest economic draw to Vernon on the July long weekend by volunteering, registering a team or becoming a sponsor at all levels, please contact the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org.

Live musicSoftball

Most Read