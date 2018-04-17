Playing fields open again

The City of Vernon has reopened play fields to public use.

“During periods of wet weather, city staff monitor field conditions to confirm that they are safe to use and to ensure that damage to the playing surfaces does not occur,” said James Rice, public works manager. “Our goal is to provide as much play time for residents as possible while still ensuring the fields remain intact. A saturated field can be damaged very quickly and can take weeks to repair.”

The city conducts morning inspections of field conditions and will issue a press release indicating when a field is closed by noon of that day. Residents and users are encouraged to check daily on Recreation Vernon’s web page at www.vernon.ca/parks-recreation or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/vernonrec to confirm current field closures.

“We thank you for your patience and assistance in keeping our sports fields safe and usable,” said Rice.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.