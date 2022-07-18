PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the Interior today (Jul. 18).
An itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office has him scheduled to visit a children’s day camp, a food processing facility, and a family farm. It does not say where those visits will be.
Trudeau last visited the Okanagan in 2018 for BC Day festivities in Penticton. He made a surprise visit to Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony. The prime minister was in the area for Liberal caucus meetings.
