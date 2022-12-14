Carlow Rush and Jackson Fryer. (Funkanometry photo)

PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

TODAY IN B.C.: ‘Funkanometry’ has more than 900,000 followers on Tik Tok

On this edition of ‘Today in B.C.’, host Peter McCully chats with Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer, better known as ‘Funkanometry’.

The Vancouver Island duo have competed on ‘World of Dance’ and most recently “America’s Got Talent’.

When asked what he would be doing if he wasn’t dancing, Rush (who’s from Duncan) said: “I can’t even answer that question. I don’t even know what my life would be without dance, because it’s literally all I do, just dance. I got a lot of the eggs in the dance basket though, hopefully it goes well.”

Fryer, from Nanaimo, has a couple of hometown friends who competed on the TV show ‘American Idol’ – Cameron Whitcomb and his former prom date, Lauren Spencer-Smith.

“It would be cool to put something together,” said Fryer. “We’ve made some videos with Lauren way back in the day.”

Both Jackson and Rush teach dance, as well as performing as Funkanometry.

You’ll find Funkanometry on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Breaking News

