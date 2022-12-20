Joshua Young of Maestro Development. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, With so many experts available, Joshua Young of Maestro Development unravels the mystery of who you need on your team, noting their expertise to build a high-performance home.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’
Next story
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers forward Maddy Hackman (15) prepares to reject a lay-up attempt from Kiana Kaczur of the South Kamloops Titans during the final of the Tsumura Invitational Rising Stars senior girls basketball tournament Dec. 15-17 in Langley. (Langley Events Centre photo)
Titans topple Vernon Panthers in Langley hoops final

This is the original Air Cadet foundation agreement signed in 1942 for Vernon’s 223 Red Lion Squadron, which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2022. (Contributed)
Vernon squadron celebrates 80 years

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed)
Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks