Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health. (Union of B.C. Municipalities photo)

PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Today in B.C.: Panel offers transformative solutions to province’s health care problems

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Reimagining health care in British Columbia was the theme of one of the plenary sessions held at the recent Union of British Columbia Municipalities meeting.

B.C. communities and residents are experiencing unprecedented challenges with the health care system, which includes the closure of emergency rooms, long wait times for surgery, difficulties in finding a family physician, problems with the recruitment and retention of health care professionals and inconsistent access to ambulance service.

On this edition of Today in B.C., host Peter McCully says: “This podcast will be longer than the norm, (although some of the session was edited for time and content) but we thought the topic and the discussion was timely, given the state of health care in B.C. and wanted to offer you the opportunity to hear the presentations”.

Attended by mayors and councillors from across the province, the session explored how those issues are affecting communities in all areas of B.C., in both urban and rural contexts; and members of the panel discussed ideas for transforming the health care system in the province.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell and Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry talked about the impact of disruptions to the health care system and how they affect residents.

A series of medical experts also offered transformative solutions to the problems being discussed.

The session was hosted by Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, councillor with the city of Cornell, and UBCM president. The session began with an address by the Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityHealthcarePodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environmental issues debated by Vernon election candidates

Just Posted

A Transition Marketing Services is placed among actual election campaign signs at the intersection of Auto Road SE and 20th Street SE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby company uses election to launch unique advertising campaign

Twelve of thirteen councillor candidates and two of three mayoral candidates spoke to the public at a forum on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Environmental issues debated by Vernon election candidates

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 72-year-old woman was found deceased in Enderby on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigate suspicious death of senior in Enderby

Hundreds of students packed Vernon’s Polson Park Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, for the third iteration of the Emergency Services Showcase. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Emergency services showcase draws hundreds in Vernon

Pop-up banner image