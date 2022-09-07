Bert terHart. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

TODAY IN B.C.: Adventurer is ahead of schedule to reach the Atlantic Ocean

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

UPDATE: “Some of my worst days I’ve met some of the best people, so it’s just been absolutely extraordinary, it’s an amazing country and there’s beautiful people that live here, especially in those far away places,” said Bert terHart, speaking to host Peter McCully from Ottawa.

Bert terHart is making history by paddling and portaging across Canada in a canoe, via the same rivers that Canada’s explorers, cartographers, and First Nations people have used.

He began his journey on April 1 in Stevenson, B.C., his final destination is Big Shippegan Lighthouse in New Brunswick.

“It’s a bit of a thing to do when you’re 63, but so far so good,” said terHart. “Certainly anybody at my age can do it as well, as long as they’re careful, I’ve been careful about trying to maintain my energy level, I’ve been careful about not getting injured and I’ve been careful about how much energy I can expend day to day.”

He says he has met wonderful and generous people along his route to date and between 300 and 350 of them have signed the canoe, which will be donated to the Gabriola Museum when the trip is completed.

You can follow terHart’s journey through an up-to-date interactive map and photos at www.kainani.ca.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Cameron Whitcomb’s American Idol Journey

LISTEN: Darrell Fox dicusses brother Terry’s Marathon of hope

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’
Next story
RCMP come up empty after tip in search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspect

Just Posted

Former CFL player Devin Rodger (right) of Armstrong is among the coaches helping out with the new Pleasant Valley Secondary School junior varsity football team. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
WATCH: Armstrong junior varsity football team set to soar

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

Syre before the incident. (Nina Sandovall)
West Kelowna vet, Okanagan Humane Society join forces to save cat

Okanagan College’s Vernon campus hosted an Orientation Day for first-year students Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon campus welcomes first-year students with fun event

Pop-up banner image