PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas

Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors. (HAVAN photo)

With an eye for design and a passion for globetrotting, Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors walks us straight through his closet, and into the bathroom bursting with ideas to create a spa retreat to rival any 5-star hotel.

‘We’re designing a lot more walk-in showers, so that’s where you might have a water shield, but no door. Curbless showers where you’re just walking straight into the shower, which is also a great ADA accessibility feature. Also, true wet rooms where everything is lifted off the floor – the idea has come from commercial spaces like hotels, to be able to clean efficiently, with ease,’ says Aleem Kassam.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

