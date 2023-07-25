Dan Klassen of Jedan Brothers Contracting. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST:Reno Trends: Room by Room

TODAY IN BC:HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for reno trends, room by room.

Recognizing not everyone has the budget or need to renovate their entire home, sharing realistic budgets, and creative design solutions are two topics close to the hearts of Laura Grist Interior Design and Dan Klassen of Jedan Brothers Contracting as they work with homeowners to re-invent livable spaces.

‘There is no such thing as a design emergency because we make sure that things are very well organized and ready for the renovation. We do a lot of back work before the renovation starts. I look at people’s houses and I see what’s going to go best with their personal design style. I’m not there to put in my style, I’m putting in their style at an elevated kind of place so that they can enjoy it on their terms,’ says Laura Grist.

‘We do some simple math on a first phone call and very quickly the homeowner realizes what things can cost,’ added Dan Klassen.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

