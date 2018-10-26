Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen Road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017 in connection with the March 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown in Sayward. An arrest was made today in conneciton with that case. Police said today they have charged Richard Enest (Ricky) Alexander with murder.

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

  • Oct. 26, 2018 4:02 p.m.
  • News

Police announced an arrest and charged laid on Friday in the 2016 killing near Campbell River.

Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said in a news released.

Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found dead inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River, on the evening of March 12, 2016. His death was deemed a “targeted” homicide.

The CFSEU said the arrest follows the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 10, 2017, at the Devils Army Club House.

“While a charge of first-degree murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle club,” CFSEU Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe said.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death updgraded to homicide

The Devils Army is a “1%” outlaw motorcycle club and has been in existence and based in Campbell River since 2009.

Alexander will be held in custody pending further court proceedings.

Previous story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago
Next story
Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks pair of major road repairs

B.C. transportation ministry says Deep Creek and Salmon River Roads remain high priority in 2019

UPDATE: Vernon house fire contained, family not at home

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Tommy’s Guns babershop hosts Movember fundraiser

Their annual “Cuts for Nuts” event takes place Tuesday Nov. 6

Enderby cannabis regs established

City of Enderby lists rules on its website

B.C. transportation ministry serves removal notice to Vernon homeless camp

Those occupying ministry land along Highway 97 near 48th Avenue had until noon Thursday to leave

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

Supreme court justice finds Salmon Arm resident did not wilfully harm horses

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Vernon rinks post wins in Kamloops

Men’s Crown of Curling cashspiel

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

Most Read