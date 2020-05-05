The Victoria Police Department has arrested a suspect in an incident Monday that saw an arrow shot a car with a young family inside. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Victoria police arrested one man Tuesday, May 5 after an arrow was shot into a car containing two young children on Monday.

Around 11 a.m. on May 4, members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the Cook Street and Pandora Avenue intersection for a report that someone had shot an arrow into a vehicle stopped at a red light while travelling southbound on Cook Street.

The driver told police they heard a loud noise, which they thought was a rock striking their car, but when they got home noticed a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of the car.

The car was occupied by a young family including a two week old and a three year old. No one was injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tip from the public led police to a suspect. The man, who is known to police, was arrested at a hotel in the 300-block of Gorge Road East. He faces recommended charges of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RELATED: Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

READ ALSO: Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes
Next story
Badger dies after popping up in Kamloops garden

Just Posted

Microgreens a growing trend at Vernon Farmer’s Market

Lake View Farms delivers orders of its tiny, healthy greens by E-bike to Vernon customers

Options for Salmon Arm schools costly, funding for new capital unlikely

Discussion of School District #83 long-term facilities plan continues

Vernon’s Rib Fest snuffed out by COVID-19

Elks Club also suffering amid closure

COVID-19: Long-distance Alzheimer care strategies offered in North Okanagan

Webinars offer support for some of communities’ most vulnerable

Vernon woman celebrates 100th on Cinco de Mayo

May Taylor planed to celebrate the century birthday with a drink or two

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Drivers complain about traffic stops during pandemic

The long arm of the law is apparently too short for some people

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Most Read