Police arrest Tim Hortons robbery suspect

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have arrested and identified a man allegedly responsible for a robbery that occurred at a Vernon Tim Hortons on Valentine’s Day.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Tim Hortons in the 3900 block of 32nd Street. Upon asking the suspect male to leave the store at closing time, the man approached the till and allegedly demanded cash while threatening violence.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Eight days later, on Feb. 22, RCMP received a report from a loss prevention officer who advised a male matching the description of the robbery suspect had just entered their store. RCMP officers immediately attended to the location and found the suspect exiting the store’s washroom. The man was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“It was the observant nature and quick thinking of the loss prevention officer that led police to the suspect,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Our officers work closely with loss prevention officers within the community and in this particular case the sharing of information and a photograph paid off as the loss prevention officer was able to make a clear identification.”

A 32-year-old man from Lethbridge was arrested in relation to the robbery and, through investigation, has been connected to numerous other crimes within the Vernon area.

He is facing numerous charges including theft of motor vehicle, fraud, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and break-and-enter. He remains in custody.



