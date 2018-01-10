Police catch one robbery suspect, look for second

Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon robbed Tuesday morning by two men

  • Jan. 10, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP hope the public can help identify a suspect allegedly involved in robbing the Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon Tuesday morning, (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are searching for a suspect following a brazen morning robbery in Vernon.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP responded to a panic alarm at the Canada Safeway Gas Bar, located in the 4300 block of 32nd Street.

Police arrived on-scene within minutes to learn that the store had allegedly been robbed by two men.

The suspect males entered the store, one brandishing what appeared to be a small hunting knife who demanded money from the employee, while the other male kept on the lookout.

The men successfully made off with cash and fled the area.

“With the quick response by our members, and the cooperation of the gas bar staff, images of the males were viewed and descriptors were sent out to all units.,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“With the description information, an RCMP officer was able to identify one of the men and effect an arrest just shortly after the robbery had taken place.”

Efforts to locate the second suspect have been unsuccessful at this time.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Caucasian man, Between 30–35 years of age, darker complexion, with short beard or facial stubble. He was wearing a plaid jacket and a dark-coloured toque.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The RCMP continue to investigate and seek the public’s assistance in identifying their suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP hope the public can help identify a suspect allegedly involved in robbing the Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon Tuesday morning, (RCMP photo)

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show
Next story
Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

Just Posted

Police catch one robbery suspect, look for second

Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon robbed Tuesday morning by two men

Residents challenge couple’s plan to build modular home on Kalavista Drive

Kalavista Drive residents don’t want couple’s modular home built in their “trophy neighbourhood”

Vernon RCMP officer donates time to Penticton hockey fundraiser

Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau’s efforts raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

Countdown to Carnival begins

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 2-11

City hands out sustainable grants

Program drew a wide variety of applications

Scarlatescu and Ehnes say getting people home safely was more important than partying on NYE

“Donations weren’t mandatory, but everyone gave something”

Reel Reviews: Two award-winners and one disaster

Three films great and terrible

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Street Sounds: Kerry Park’s new album reviewed

Street Sounds: North Okanagan singer’s songwriting skills front and centre on new album

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Most Read