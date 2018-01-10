Police catch one robbery suspect, look for second

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP hope the public can help identify a suspect allegedly involved in robbing the Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon Tuesday morning, (RCMP photo)

Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon robbed Tuesday morning by two men

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are searching for a suspect following a brazen morning robbery in Vernon.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP responded to a panic alarm at the Canada Safeway Gas Bar, located in the 4300 block of 32nd Street.

Police arrived on-scene within minutes to learn that the store had allegedly been robbed by two men.

The suspect males entered the store, one brandishing what appeared to be a small hunting knife who demanded money from the employee, while the other male kept on the lookout.

The men successfully made off with cash and fled the area.

“With the quick response by our members, and the cooperation of the gas bar staff, images of the males were viewed and descriptors were sent out to all units.,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“With the description information, an RCMP officer was able to identify one of the men and effect an arrest just shortly after the robbery had taken place.”

Efforts to locate the second suspect have been unsuccessful at this time.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Caucasian man, Between 30–35 years of age, darker complexion, with short beard or facial stubble. He was wearing a plaid jacket and a dark-coloured toque.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The RCMP continue to investigate and seek the public’s assistance in identifying their suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.