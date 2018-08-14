Police catch up with Vernon suspect

Arrest made for man wanted on outstanding warrant following chase

RCMP managed to catch up with a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended an address on Okanagan Landing Road Monday, August 13 at approximately 6 p.m. in order to arrest a male on numerous outstanding warrants.

“Upon police arrival, the 28-year-old man attempted to evade police by running through a nearby creek,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

After a brief foot pursuit, Dale James Williams was arrested without incident and will appear in Vernon court on numerous charges including Break and Enter, Fraud, Theft of motor vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Drive while Prohibited, Breach of a Recognizance, Assault a Police Officer and Resist Arrest.

