Police confirm alleged threat to Princeton Secondary School was ‘nothing’

Princeton RCMP have completed their investigation into an alleged threat against staff and students at Princeton Secondary School and are confident the accusation was unfounded.

“There will be no charges going forward,” said Sergeant Rob Hughes.

“It was nothing. It was Facebook and people playing the telephone game and the rumor mill just spiralled out of control.”

On September 11 police were called after a digital message attributed to a student was shared with school administrators.

The following day school district vice-superintendent Jameel Aziz told the Spotlight it was a statement to the effect of “wait until tomorrow.”

School opened the following day, with a police and school board presence.

Aziz said then police “were very positive in their assurances that there was nothing to it.”

