Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting earlier in January in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue. (Morning Star file photo)

Police continue to investigate Vernon shooting

Woman who suffered life-threatening injuries has been released from hospital

  • Jan. 30, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigative Section continues to investigate a Vernon shooting.

RCMP responded, on Saturday, Jan. 6, to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue. A 49-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

“This female is recovering from her injuries and has since been released from the hospital,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Five days later, on Jan. 11, the investigation continued to a residence on Willow Shore Crescent, near Head of the Lake, where a search warrant was executed. Further details in regards to the search are not being released at this time.

No charges have been laid in relation to this incident to date, however the investigation is still on-going.

Investigators are seeking any information in relation to this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

