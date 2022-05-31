Police dog sniffs out home invasion suspect in Coldstream

A Coldstream resident was awoken by the break-in suspect, who then fled — only to be tracked down by Jagger

A police dog helped the RCMP bring a Prince George man into custody following a break-and-enter in Coldstream early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on May 26, officers were called to the 7500 block of McClounie Road after a resident woke up and found a man inside his home.

Once confronted, the man took off and the homeowner immediately called police. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers flooded the area and established a perimeter to contain the suspect.

It was then police service dog Jagger’s time to shine. His handler responded to the scene and was successful in tracking down the suspect who was hiding several blocks away.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police also found a number of stolen items in the man’s possession, and a further search of the nearby area unearthed more additional property believed to be stolen.

“We’re currently investigating several reports of thefts and other property crime in the Coldstream area,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “If you’ve had property stolen and have not yet reported it, call us. If you live in Coldstream, between McClounie Road and Ponderosa Way, please keep an eye out for any discarded or stashed items, specifically, backpacks, tools, identification, cell phones and sporting goods. If you come across anything like this, please report it to police.”

The 32-year-old Prince George man has been charged with a number of criminal offences and has been remanded into custody. He will appear in court on June 2.

