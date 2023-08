Police executed a search warrant at a Vernon home Wednesday morning.

Police vehicles were stationed at the Arbor Lee townhouses in the 3800 block of 40th Avenue Aug. 16.

The search warrant was in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation, said Cpl. Tani Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“All police officers have cleared the scene and no further details will be released at this time,” Finn said just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

READ MORE: Unconscious man floating on Okanagan Lake rescued, taken to hospital

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

PoliceRCMPVernon